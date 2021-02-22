SUDBURY -- Sudbury police say a resident has been fined $3,000 for allegedly failing to meet new federal quarantine rules following the return from travel to the U.S.

Officers were sent to a Greater Sudbury home on Saturday after receiving a complaint from a quarantine officer with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Police said the resident returned from the U.S. on Friday with COVID test results that did not meet the current requirements of negative results taken up to 72 hours before arriving at the Canadian border.

"Under the authority of the Quarantine Act, the individual was directed to the designated quarantine facility in Toronto in order to be tested and await the test results prior to returning to Greater Sudbury. The individual was advised that failing to do so would be in direct contravention of the Quarantine Act resulting in a fine," police said in a news release Monday morning. "The community member did not comply with the demand and returned to Greater Sudbury."

As of Feb. 14, travellers ages five and older are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test result when entering the country by land.