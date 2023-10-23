Sudbury man wanted for dozens of crimes arrested during break-in

A 38-year-old Sudbury man wanted for more than 30 property-related crimes was arrested during a break-in at a Regent Street business Friday.

Officers were called to investigate after 8:15 p.m. Oct. 20, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday.

"Upon arrival, officers found the back window of the business smashed and an individual attempting to flee," police said.

"Officers quickly took the individual into custody."

The man was found to have four arrest warrants for five break and enters, seven failures to comply with release orders and an outstanding bench warrant in connection with more than 30 property-related crimes.

He is now also charged with another break and enter, mischief and two more counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The accused attended court on Saturday, police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.