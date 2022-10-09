Sudbury fire crews were busy with a house fire Sunday morning

In a tweet, Jesse Oshell, deputy fire chief for Greater Sudbury, advised there was a significant house fire on Copper Street, Sunday morning.

“No injuries and all occupants are safe,” Oshell said, in the tweet.

The fire has been extinguished.

Oshell told CTV News the cause of the fire is undetermined but is not considered suspicious.

Copper Street is open to traffic; however, fire crews remain at the scene to complete their duties.

“Please remember to be fire safe this Thanksgiving weekend,” Oshell added.

