SOYA receives donation from Soo Jr Greyhounds

A big donation from the Soo Junior Greyhounds will help a group in Sault Ste. Marie to clothe and feed the city’s most vulnerable.

Save Our Young Adults or SOYA relies on donations to serve those living in poverty or struggling with addiction.

Members of the Junior Greyhounds showed up at the SOYA depot with boxes and bags of food and clothing, which the founder of SOYA told CTV News will help get them through the holiday season.

“They actually played a hockey game this morning and then they got dressed, they ended up coming down here and dropping off so many donations that will help out SOYA and the community,” said SOYA founder, Connie Raynor-Elliott.

“We’re so grateful.”

The hockey team became aware of SOYA’s needs via social media and jumped at the chance to help people in the area. The team’s leadership said it’s a way to teach the players some valuable life lessons and how to contribute to your community.

Raynor-Elliott said despite the large donation, the group will likely need more soon.

“It won’t take long to go through this,” she said, adding the escalating cost of food is having a big impact on a lot of people.

“The seniors that come in, unbelievable. New Canadians, unbelievable. Students. You shouldn’t have to make a choice of either paying your rent or eating.”

The Royal Purple Sault Ste. Marie Lodge is also using its December 50/50 draw to help out SOYA this holiday season, the tickets are on sale until Dec. 31.

For Royal Purple 50/50 tickets, visit their raffle’s webpage.