SOYA receives donation from Soo Jr Greyhounds
A big donation from the Soo Junior Greyhounds will help a group in Sault Ste. Marie to clothe and feed the city’s most vulnerable.
Save Our Young Adults or SOYA relies on donations to serve those living in poverty or struggling with addiction.
Members of the Junior Greyhounds showed up at the SOYA depot with boxes and bags of food and clothing, which the founder of SOYA told CTV News will help get them through the holiday season.
“They actually played a hockey game this morning and then they got dressed, they ended up coming down here and dropping off so many donations that will help out SOYA and the community,” said SOYA founder, Connie Raynor-Elliott.
“We’re so grateful.”
The hockey team became aware of SOYA’s needs via social media and jumped at the chance to help people in the area. The team’s leadership said it’s a way to teach the players some valuable life lessons and how to contribute to your community.
Raynor-Elliott said despite the large donation, the group will likely need more soon.
“It won’t take long to go through this,” she said, adding the escalating cost of food is having a big impact on a lot of people.
“The seniors that come in, unbelievable. New Canadians, unbelievable. Students. You shouldn’t have to make a choice of either paying your rent or eating.”
The Royal Purple Sault Ste. Marie Lodge is also using its December 50/50 draw to help out SOYA this holiday season, the tickets are on sale until Dec. 31.
For Royal Purple 50/50 tickets, visit their raffle’s webpage.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020, reported losses in office, records show
Donald Trump paid no income tax during the final full year of his presidency as he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, according to tax figures released by a congressional panel.
More than $2.7M paid to 50 claimants of serious injury connected to a vaccine in Canada
According to new statistics, 50 claims of a serious and permanent injury connected to a vaccine authorized by Health Canada have been approved for compensation by Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, which has approved or paid out $2.7 million in total since 2021.
Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister's 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
Safety alert: Ikea chair recalled due to 'fall hazard'
A safety notification issued by Health Canada warns people about a type of Ikea chair, stating it poses a fall and injury hazard.
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Barrie
-
Weather Statement
Weather Statement | Wicked winter storm coming to town: Here's when and where to expect it
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into central Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
-
Here are the factors that lead to school bus cancellations
Rapidly changing weather conditions leave motorists at odds with Mother Nature, which is why the Simcoe County Bus Consortium says it follows strict protocols when determining when to cancel school buses.
-
Driver charged with 'No Clear View to Front' after collision in Innisfil
Police remind motorists to completely clear vehicles of snow and ice before hitting the roads after a collision in Innisfil Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Remembering the lives lost in the Vaughan condo shooting rampage
The five people killed after a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at his Toronto-area condo are being remembered as kind community members who were loved by their families.
-
Candlelight vigil held for victims of fatal Vaughan condo shooting
Dozens gathered in Vaughan on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of a mass shooting in a condo building earlier this week.
-
'They showed everyone belongs': Students' surprise holiday cards deliver more than seasonal cheer
For the kids at Oriole Park Junior Public School, it was a holiday mystery that arrived in the mail.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH | 'Beast of a storm' coming to Ottawa, threatening holiday travel plans
A major winter storm is expected to bring a dangerous mix of rain, snow, flash freezing and high winds to Ottawa and much of Ontario, threatening to disrupt holiday weekend travel plans.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
-
Driver’s car impounded, licence suspended immediately after passing driving test
A driver leaving an Ottawa DriveTest centre with a brand new licence didn't get very far before the licence was taken away.
Kitchener
-
Police make arrest in Kitchener homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
-
Tavistock family displaced by house fire
A Tavistock couple feels lucky to be alive after an early morning fire ripped through their home while they were still inside.
-
Suspect in Stratford shooting considered armed and dangerous: police
Stratford Police Service is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
London
-
TVDSB begins process to rename 12 more schools
The Thames Valley District School Board has begun a lengthy and potentially costly process to rename a dozen more schools.
-
MRI machines coming to Ontario, but will there be staff to operate them?
The closed sign has been hung outside the Wingham and District Hospital’s Emergency Room, more than they’d like this past year.
-
Man attends London, Ont. hospital with gunshot wound, police investigating
London police have launched a weapons investigating into a shooting after a man attended the hospital early Monday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
Windsor
-
'Will this be the Nightmare Before Christmas?': Winter weather thwarting holiday travel plans
A fast approaching “significant” winter storm is forcing many in southern Ontario to reconsider their holiday travel plans.
-
Butter tart bandit bites downtown Windsor business, with break and enters on the rise
Vern Myslichuk says his downtown Windsor grocery store, La Vern’s Market, has been broken into four times in the year-and-a-half it’s been open.
-
Additional funds needed to complete Assumption Church restoration work
Restoration work is being paused at Assumption Church.
Montreal
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | 'Major' winter storm headed for southern Quebec just before holiday weekend
A 'major' winter storm system is headed for southern Quebec at the end of the week, prompting warnings to drivers ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Environment Canada describes the storm as a mixed bag of weather that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain, and freezing rain, as well as a 'quite drastic temperature drop.'
-
'Our sweet daughter': Funeral held for young Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
-
Quebec walks back plans to force students to submit English CEGEP eligibility certificates
After the English CEGEPS had told the Quebec government that they could not make the necessary changes to their staffing and curriculum to accommodate the new language law, Bill 96, it seems the province has listened.
Atlantic
-
'Elated that it's over': Victim's family relieved after convicted killer Patrice Mailloux's parole revoked
Convicted killer Patrice Mailloux appeared in front of a panel in Quebec Wednesday for a parole hearing, months after breaking his parole conditions.
-
'You want to inform people': Public health policy expert speaks to meningitis notification protocols
A public health expert says officials will often warn of suspected cases of infectious disease, balancing patient privacy with the need for health interventions.
-
Storm risk includes outages and travel disruption Friday into Saturday
A major winter storm will impact much of eastern Canada Thursday into Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
City negotiating with activists blocking access to Winnipeg landfill
The City of Winnipeg is currently negotiating with activists who are blocking access to its only operating landfill, demanding searches for the remains of Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
-
Can it be recycled? A look at the Christmas items that can and can't go in the blue bin
What are people to do with all the garbage that is left behind from Christmas
Calgary
-
Hundreds of homes without water as crews scramble to repair burst pipes in freezing cold
Days into a freezing cold that is gripping the Prairies, Calgary is dealing with water main breaks all over the city.
-
Holiday travel woes continue at Calgary International Airport
The winter storm in Vancouver and the extreme cold in Alberta mean travellers continue to face cancellations and long delays at Calgary International Airport at the peak of the holiday travel period.
-
Here's how many flights have been cancelled by WestJet, Air Canada due to extreme weather
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled by Air Canada and WestJet over recent days, when winter weather first began impacting airport operations in Vancouver and beyond, stranding thousands during the peak holiday travel period.
Edmonton
-
5 teens stomped cat to death in north Edmonton, took pictures with animal: EPS
Five teen boys stood in a circle while they kicked and head stomped a cat 'until it lay motionless' in northeast Edmonton in October, the Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday.
-
'We support choice': Alberta premier rejects nurses union demand for mask mandate
Danielle Smith will not be imposing a mask mandate in indoor public spaces over the holidays, despite a call from the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) to do so.
-
Part of roof appears to have collapsed at West Edmonton Mall parkade
A section of roofing in a West Edmonton Mall parkade appeared to have come down Wednesday night.
Vancouver
-
More snow, travel troubles predicted as winter storm watch issued for Lower Mainland
As B.C.’s Lower Mainland struggles with the fallout from a significant snowfall and continues to see frigid temperatures, another blast of wintry weather is predicted to hit the region.
-
Passengers encouraged to sue after spending hours stuck on planes at YVR during snowstorm
An air passengers’ rights advocate is encouraging travellers to launch a class-action lawsuit after they were forced to sit in packed airplanes on the tarmac at the Vancouver airport for up to 12 hours during Monday night’s snowstorm.
-
300 complaints for snowy sidewalks in Vancouver, no fines
The City of Vancouver has received hundreds of complaints about people not clearing sidewalks after Tuesday’s snowfall.