Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter

Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.

Aerial and ground searches deployed in Sudbury for city councillor missing since Saturday. Feb. 2/24 (Greater Sudbury Police Service)

"Today, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) helicopter will be in the Greater Sudbury area to assist with the search effort for missing person 62-year-old Michael Vagnini," Sudbury police said in an update Friday morning.

"We have also called upon the North Shore Search and Rescue Team who will assist in the ground search today."

The recent weather prevented the use of the OPP helicopter up until now.

Judging by the messages of concern shared on social media about the Ward 2 city councillor, hope remains for many that he will be found soon.

"I can’t thank you enough for your time and your messages of hope and love. Please never give up," Vagnini's partner, Janie Galipeau said in a Facebook post Thursday.

"His family needs you and it brings us comfort knowing how much he is loved."

Some community members have been out searching for Vagnini as well, but police are reminding residents to be mindful of their own safety and to stay off local lakes and rivers.

"Let someone know where you will be going and when you should be expected to return," police said.

"Avoid entering onto our local waterways as the waters are not frozen. It is important to remember that different lakes within our community freeze at different rates, and safe ice thickness can change with the fluctuating weather."

OPP helicopter deployed to search for Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Jan. 27/24. Feb. 2/24 (Ian Campbell/CTV Northern Ontario)

Ward 2 Greater Sudbury City Councillor Michael Vagnini was reported missing Jan. 27/24. Vagnini is described as a white male, 5-feet-11-inches tall, 260 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair and an unshaven face. (Supplied/The City of Greater Sudbury)

Vagnini was last seen driving his black 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 truck on Jan. 27, police said.

His license plate is BK22178 and there is damage to the rear right taillight.

An undated photo provided by the Greater Sudbury Police Service of the black black 2021 Ram 1500 truck that Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini was believed to be driving when he was reported missing on Jan. 27/24. (Supplied/Greater Sudbury Police Service)

A home surveillance video camera recorded Vagnini's truck travelling west on McCharles Lake Road around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, which police say may mean that he left the area.

Shortly after that, another surveillance video shows a truck matching the description travelling on RR55 west of Highway 24 and headed east towards Lively. Police said they haven't been able to confirm it was him or his truck.

Vagnini was last seen wearing a bright yellow hooded sweater, green pants and black running shoes. Earlier in the day he was also seen wearing a yellow Erie Otters jersey over the hoodie.

Michael Vagnini was seen wearing the yellow sweater, green pants and black running shoes described in the Greater Sudbury Police Service's news release on Jan. 27/24 at a demonstration on Paris Street. (Facebook/Sudbury Freedom Convoy)

He is described as being five-foot-11 inches tall, around 260 pounds, with short black hair and an unshaven face.

There is concern for his well-being as he requires medication, but doesn't have any with him, police said.

During a news conference Thursday, Det. Staff Sgt. Barry Ornella wouldn’t elaborate on the health issues that have Vagnini’s loved ones concerned for his well-being but said police need to be responsive to individuals appearing confused or disoriented -- symptoms typical of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

"Anyone who spoke with Michael in the days prior to Jan. 27, who has not spoken with police, is asked to call 705-675-9171 extension 2320 as detectives in our criminal investigation division are looking to gather additional information regarding conversations prior to Michael going missing," police said.