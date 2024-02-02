Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
Aerial and ground searches deployed in Sudbury for city councillor missing since Saturday. Feb. 2/24 (Greater Sudbury Police Service)
"Today, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) helicopter will be in the Greater Sudbury area to assist with the search effort for missing person 62-year-old Michael Vagnini," Sudbury police said in an update Friday morning.
"We have also called upon the North Shore Search and Rescue Team who will assist in the ground search today."
The recent weather prevented the use of the OPP helicopter up until now.
Judging by the messages of concern shared on social media about the Ward 2 city councillor, hope remains for many that he will be found soon.
"I can’t thank you enough for your time and your messages of hope and love. Please never give up," Vagnini's partner, Janie Galipeau said in a Facebook post Thursday.
"His family needs you and it brings us comfort knowing how much he is loved."
Some community members have been out searching for Vagnini as well, but police are reminding residents to be mindful of their own safety and to stay off local lakes and rivers.
"Let someone know where you will be going and when you should be expected to return," police said.
"Avoid entering onto our local waterways as the waters are not frozen. It is important to remember that different lakes within our community freeze at different rates, and safe ice thickness can change with the fluctuating weather."
OPP helicopter deployed to search for Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Jan. 27/24. Feb. 2/24 (Ian Campbell/CTV Northern Ontario)
- Download the CTV News app now
- Get local breaking news alerts
- Daily newsletter with the top local stories emailed to your inbox
Ward 2 Greater Sudbury City Councillor Michael Vagnini was reported missing Jan. 27/24. Vagnini is described as a white male, 5-feet-11-inches tall, 260 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair and an unshaven face. (Supplied/The City of Greater Sudbury)
Vagnini was last seen driving his black 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 truck on Jan. 27, police said.
His license plate is BK22178 and there is damage to the rear right taillight.
An undated photo provided by the Greater Sudbury Police Service of the black black 2021 Ram 1500 truck that Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini was believed to be driving when he was reported missing on Jan. 27/24. (Supplied/Greater Sudbury Police Service)
A home surveillance video camera recorded Vagnini's truck travelling west on McCharles Lake Road around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, which police say may mean that he left the area.
Shortly after that, another surveillance video shows a truck matching the description travelling on RR55 west of Highway 24 and headed east towards Lively. Police said they haven't been able to confirm it was him or his truck.
Vagnini was last seen wearing a bright yellow hooded sweater, green pants and black running shoes. Earlier in the day he was also seen wearing a yellow Erie Otters jersey over the hoodie.
Michael Vagnini was seen wearing the yellow sweater, green pants and black running shoes described in the Greater Sudbury Police Service's news release on Jan. 27/24 at a demonstration on Paris Street. (Facebook/Sudbury Freedom Convoy)
He is described as being five-foot-11 inches tall, around 260 pounds, with short black hair and an unshaven face.
There is concern for his well-being as he requires medication, but doesn't have any with him, police said.
During a news conference Thursday, Det. Staff Sgt. Barry Ornella wouldn’t elaborate on the health issues that have Vagnini’s loved ones concerned for his well-being but said police need to be responsive to individuals appearing confused or disoriented -- symptoms typical of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.
"Anyone who spoke with Michael in the days prior to Jan. 27, who has not spoken with police, is asked to call 705-675-9171 extension 2320 as detectives in our criminal investigation division are looking to gather additional information regarding conversations prior to Michael going missing," police said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING For the first time, an Irish nationalist is chosen to lead Northern Ireland's government
An Irish nationalist made history Saturday by becoming Northern Ireland's first minister as the government returned to work after a two-year boycott by unionists.
Japan wants everyone to know: Taylor Swift will make it in time for the Super Bowl
Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan through Feb. 10, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play.
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan and wife convicted of marriage law violation in a fourth case
A Pakistani court on Saturday convicted and sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife to seven years in prison on a charge that their 2018 marriage violated the law, officials and a defense lawyer said.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
Paris police chief says man who wounded 3 in knife and hammer attack may have mental health issues
A man armed with a knife and a hammer wounded three people Saturday in an early morning attack at the bustling Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, another nerve-rattling security incident in the Olympic host city before the Summer Games open in six months.
An Iranian-backed militia official downplays the U.S. strikes in Iraq, hints at deescalation
An Iraqi militia official on Saturday hinted at a desire to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes launched by the United States against dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
Hamas shows signs of resurgence in parts of Gaza where Israeli troops largely withdrew weeks ago
Hamas has begun to resurface in areas where Israel withdrew the bulk of its forces a month ago, deploying police officers and making partial salary payments to some of its civil servants in Gaza City in recent days, four residents and a senior official in the militant group said Saturday.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Barrie
-
Lieutenant-governor helping to kick off Orillia Winter Games
The Sunshine City is getting set for the return of the 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games, with a high-profile guest coming to help with the kickoff.
-
Don't open your door to strangers: Barrie police warn after suspicious incidents
Police encourage residents not to open their doors to strangers and always to keep their homes locked up following two suspicious incidents in Barrie.
-
Case of missing Alliston man found dead ruled a homicide, longtime friend facing charges
Provincial police have ruled the death of a missing Alliston man a homicide and charged his longtime friend with murder.
Toronto
-
W5
W5 'Crypto king' investor says she doesn’t believe Pleterski is orchestrating alleged Ponzi scheme
An investor who handed Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' $75,000 believes Aiden Pleterski is not the sole mastermind orchestrating the alleged multi-million dollar investment scheme that’s become synonymous with his name.
-
Connor McDavid wins revamped NHL all-star skills competition in Toronto
First, Connor McDavid helped the NHL revamp its sagging skills competition. Then, the Edmonton Oilers captain went out and won the US$1-million prize.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in North York, rushed to hospital
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Here is the forecast in Ottawa and Gatineau for the first weekend of Winterlude
It's going to be a mild first weekend of Winterlude, with a just bit of a chill in the air.
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing man
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.
-
Residents voice concerns over proposed 25-storey high-rise in Stittsville
Residents in Stittsville are upset over a proposed plan to build a 25-storey apartment building on Hazeldean Road.
Kitchener
-
Human remains found in Guelph park, say police
Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.
-
‘Very tough to see’: Cambridge, Ont. man leads delegation including MPs on trip to Middle East
A handful of Members of Parliament are back on Canadian soil after a trip to the Middle East, where they got a firsthand look at how people in the region are living.
-
‘It’s a wonderful feeling’: Memorial to fallen soldiers finds new home in Breslau
A large tribute to Canada’s military has found a new home in Breslau.
London
-
More services or more cuts? London, Ont.’s budget committee gets to work
‘I think council should focus squarely on the changes they want to make’: What role will a ‘strong mayor’ veto play in this year’s budget process?
-
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
Windsor
-
Transit Windsor users urged to come up with 'plan B' as strike deadline looms
The clock is ticking on a possible Transit Windsor Strike. As the deadline for a deal fast approaches, people who rely on the service are scrambling to figure out how to get around.
-
City of Windsor 2024 Budget finalized with 3.91 per cent tax hike
The City of Windsor 2024 Budget has been finalized and adopted after public delegations, council amendments and final calculations by city administration.
-
1,600 unfilled manufacturing jobs in Windsor-Sarnia corridor with more to come
A manufacturing industry group is calling on the province to strengthen its measures to meet the growing gap of skilled workers in the sector as new plants come online to supply the electrified automotive revolution.
Montreal
-
Quebec committee recommends new 'fundamental right' to access French content online
Quebec intends to legislate to boost French content on streaming platforms as it seeks to push back against the overwhelming influence of foreign digital culture and corporations.
-
Body found in backyard of downtown Montreal daycare, police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after a man's body was discovered downtown near Saint Michael's Mission.
-
Snowmobiler dies in crash at Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
A man was killed on Saturday in a snowmobile accident at Hébertville-Station, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Pallet shelters nearly in place in Lower Sackville, N.S.
The Pallet shelters are almost all in place at Beacon House in Lower Sackville, N.S.
-
N.B. couple overcomes homelessness, addiction: 'If you don’t lose hope, you can change your life'
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
-
Hundreds gather to question P.E.I. health minister on ICU closure
Hundreds of people from across Prince Edward Island packed into a Summerside convention room Thursday night to express their concerns over the state of critical care at the Prince County Hospital and, by extension, the state of island health care as a whole.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen wins gold, Maltais takes bronze at long-track speedskating World Cup
Canadian long-track speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen won gold and teammate Valerie Maltais took bronze at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating competition Friday.
-
Calgary firefighters rescue woman who fell down embankment during dog walk
Paramedics took a woman in her 40s to hospital on Friday after she fell down an embankment in the community of McKenzie Lake.
-
Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive
Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night in Toronto.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Sohi to return to Edmonton City Hall on Monday along with some councillors and staff
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will return to city hall next week, along with some councillors and municipal staff, the city said in a Friday news release.
-
Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive
Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night in Toronto.
Vancouver
-
Man seriously injured in daylight shooting, Surrey RCMP say
Police are investigating a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., that left a man seriously injured Friday.
-
'Worst forms of cruelty': Advocates warn of rise of deadly raccoon traps In Metro Vancouver
It appears a growing number of Metro Vancouver homeowners are fed up with raccoons, and they're taking matters into their own hands.
-
Full parole denied for B.C. double-murderer after tense hearing
A man convicted in the double-killings of a high school friend’s mother and grandmother in a murder-for-hire plot has been denied full parole.