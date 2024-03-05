Sault murder victim called 911 day before the shooting, police confirm
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is launching a pilot project that will see every call for service related to intimate partner violence (IPV) reviewed – including those that don’t result in charges.
This comes after an in-depth review of the circumstances leading to the murders of four people last October, including three children.
In a media conference Tuesday afternoon, Chief Hugh Stevenson confirmed that a 911 call was received from Angie Sweeney, one of the murder victims, the day before the shootings.
Sweeney said a verbal argument had taken place with her ex-partner Bobbie Hallaert, who committed the murders.
“During her call with the dispatcher, the victim indicated that there had been a physical altercation with Hallaert two weeks prior,” Stevenson said.
“This information was not added to the dispatch notes to the officer, and not relayed, obviously, to the responding officer.”
“The responding officer did speak with the victim multiple times that day and did ask if there had ever been current or historical physical abuse,” Sault police said in a news release earlier in the day.
In a media conference Tuesday afternoon, Chief Hugh Stevenson confirmed that a 911 call was received from Angie Sweeney, one of the murder victims, the day before the shootings.
The officer wasn’t told that violence had taken place. Norma Elliott, executive director of Women in Crisis Algoma, said victims of violence are often hesitant to report it to police.
“When they’re released, they’re very angry, and where are they going? They’re back home, because it’s her fault,” said Elliott.
“They don’t take responsibility for their own behaviours and their actions, they blame other people. So, it’s her fault he got arrested. So, it intensifies a situation.”
Moving forward, Stevenson said the Sault police will immediately begin following up on all IPV-related calls that do not result in charges.
“These type of calls include verbal disputes, when officers attend to allow for a peaceful exchange of property,” he said.
“It could come from third-party calls of shouting and yelling where there was no charges laid. We, the service, will call within 24 hours, or what’s practical, to make sure that that victim is safe.”
Elliott applauds the move.
“I think it’s pretty amazing that our police chief is willing to go this deep to find out how we can do better for our community,” she said.
Meantime, enhanced training for police dispatchers will take place, as well as an update of the force’s communications and dispatch policy.
Stevenson said calls for service will be routinely reviewed going forward to ensure a high degree of professionalism and empathy.
“I, along with our senior leaders, will continue to explore all options to enhance the level of service we deliver,” he said.
