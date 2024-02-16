Sault College president ‘shocked’ by vulgar attack from Conestoga College head
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
Conestoga College president John Tibbits reportedly hurled insults at Sault College's David Orazietti following comments Orazietti made about Conestoga's impact on the federal government's decision to cap international student enrollment.
Finger-pointing related to the cuts of study permits for international students has now escalated to foul language. Colleges in Ontario rely heavily on revenue from international students and a reduction in student numbers will have a significant impact.
Tibbits was recently quoted calling Orazietti a "whore" in response to claims that the Kitchener college is one of the "bad actors" that resulted in a reduction of international student permits.
CambridgeToday quoted Tibbits as saying: “Like Orazietti, why are his goddamn students in Toronto? Why not up there? Talk about a whore, I mean, he's taking a percentage of the profits of an operation.”
He allegedly added that Orazietti needed to “shut his mouth.”
Orazietti was taken aback by the vulgar comments.
"I'm shocked that a public college president would use that kind of language, and personally attack another individual or colleague," he said.
Tibbits declined an opportunity to speak with CTV News regarding his comments, but the Conestoga College board of governors released a statement calling his comments unacceptable.
"We are concerned about the remarks made earlier this week,” the statement said.
Tibbits 'communicated regret'
“The language used is unacceptable ... Dr. Tibbits has communicated his regret for making those comments and apologizes for the offensive remarks. The board is reviewing this matter internally."
As for Orazietti, his blunt assessment of Conestoga remains.
"We have an institution in Ontario that has decided to take over 30,000 students into their community in a very short period of time, without adequate housing, and without adequate levels of jobs,” he said.
“To me, that's an irresponsible approach."
Tibbits denied the accusations in Kitchener.
"We now have 15 public colleges in Toronto, about 100,000 students,” he said.
“People criticize us because we don’t have enough residences -- they don’t have a bed! We are spending $50 million a year, 300 full-time employees, focusing on support services for our students. I mean this is not a puppy mill here."
Orazietti stands by the education and care that international students receive both at Sault College, but said Conestoga should be reviewed.
"I think it's probably time that the Ontario Auditor General investigate the operations at Conestoga College, and I think that would be welcomed by the community," he said.
