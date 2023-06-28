Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control

Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.

WILDFIRE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of active wildfires in northern Ontario compared to Tuesday morning has dropped by six to 60.

There are 16 in the northeast, down from 25 the previous day, and 44 in the northwest, an increase of three.

The number of wildfires not under control has dropped by another three, for a total of 14 – four in the northeast and 10 in the northwest.

All five of the new fires that started in the last 24 hours are in the northwest region.

Since the first wildfire of the season April 12, there have been a total of 336 fires, 276 extinguished and more than 294,000 hectares burned. Last year, there were only 101 wildfires the whole year after previously reporting a total of 78 earlier this season.

FIRES IN THE NORTHEAST

Cochrane 7, located north of Lake Abitibi near the Quebec border, is still the region's largest wildfire at 37,742 ha. It is still not under control and is currently the only one in the northeast region that is still growing.

The big news out of the northeast Wednesday is Wawa 3, a fire that started May 27, is finally under control. It is still 6,678 ha in size.

The #Wawa 3 fire (WAW003), which started on May 27 and reached 6678 hectares, has been called Under Control today! A big #thankyou to our crews and staff for their dedication to keeping our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/EqLFHcBB67 — Ontario Forest Fires (@ONforestfires) June 28, 2023

FIRES IN THE NORTHWEST

The three biggest fires in the northwest -- Sioux Lookout 33, Nipigon 13 and Nipigon 9 – did not grow in the last 24 hour.

Sioux Lookout 23 shrunk by 4,750 ha and Red Lake 28 grew by more than 1,110 ha.

SMOKE CLEARED

The smoky air causing poor air quality in Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie over the last few days has dissipated bringing the Air Quality Health Index back down to low risk. North Bay is at a moderate risk level on Wednesday with an expected return to the high-risk category by Wednesday evening.

FIRE BAN CONTINUES

Despite the rain and the lowered forest fire danger rating, the fire ban continues in the north. Because of this some municipalities are cancelling their Canada Day fireworks plans.