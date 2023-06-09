Rain lowers northern Ont. fire danger, storms pose new hazard

With the much-needed rain northern Ontario received this weekend, the number of active wildfires continues to grow as a new hazard emerges.

As of Monday morning, there are 67 active wildfires in northern Ontario – 28 in the northeast and 39 in the northwest – up from 62 the previous day.

All of the 14 new fires in the last 24 hours began in northwestern Ontario where there are 12 not yet under control.

While the number of active wildfires has decreased in the northeast, the number of fires not yet under control remains at 13.

There have been 239 wildfires since April 12 that have burned more than 59,000 hectares (ha) and 172 of the fires have been extinguished. The number of fires is more than triple the total in 2022.

The restricted fire zone and fire ban remain in place for the region despite the forest fire danger rating in the northeast dropping to low.

However, with rain comes the threat of lightning.

"One thing (Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services) is doing is we’re continuing to monitor the landscape for holdover lightning, because this is lightning that can strike the ground and cause an under, almost beneath the surface ignition, and so fire management staff are still on the lookout for these hold over lightening fires," Kyle Hayward of the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to CTV News in an interview.

COCHRANE 7

North of Lake Abitibi and east of Iroquois Falls near the Quebec border, Cochrane 7 still burns out of control and has grown to 10,720 ha in size and is still the largest in the northeast region.

Cochrane 7 started June 2 and on Tuesday, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry declared travel, use and access restrictions for the area.

Travel, use and access restrictions in place for areas north of Lake Abitibi due to three forest fires. June 4/23 (Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry)

Gabrielle Ayres, an MNRF fire information officer for the Cochrane District, told CTV News in a phone interview that people in the implementation area near Cochrane 5, 6 and 7 are not being forced to evacuate at this time.

#Cochrane 7 (COC007) is now sized at 10,395 hectares and is not under control. Values assessment and protection is ongoing. Heavy equipment is being used to build dozer lines around the north end, west flank and south end of the #fire. pic.twitter.com/4KxJaG3lNP — Ontario Forest Fires (@ONforestfires) June 10, 2023

Ayres said the required travel permits allow the ministry to know where people are as firefighters continue to battle the blaze and keep them safe.

"Construction of dozer guards along the south end and western flank are ongoing to help contain the fire. The fire is 90 km east of Cochrane," the ministry said.

"If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Hearst-Cochrane-Kapuskasing District office at 705-272-7178 or by email mnrf.coc@ontario.ca."

#FireRangers in Cochrane are feeling the support from the community. On June 9 Iroquois Falls residents Ashley and Anna delivered a handmade sign to thank #fire crews for their efforts in protecting public safety and local natural resources. Photo Credit: Ashley & Anna Bergounhon pic.twitter.com/FGIHCHiEFo — Ontario Forest Fires (@ONforestfires) June 10, 2023

The southbound lane and shoulder of Highway 652 are closed at NW Industrial Road in Dempsay Township, east of Cochrane, due to a forest fire, 511 Ontario said.

SUDBURY 17

The third largest fire in the northeast is Sudbury 17 located about 55 kilometres north of Massey, which is about 96 km west of Greater Sudbury. Sudbury 17 is still at 5,277 hectares but is not yet under control.

Fire crews are allocated to this fire. No significant growth throughout the last three days, southern pass holding.

There is an evacuation order in place for communities around Highway 810, which is closed.

Evacuation area due to wildfire Sudbury 17. June 7/23 (Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry)

The Hwy. 810 closure has been expanded south to include an approximate two km stretch of Highway 553 to Tertiary Road.

MNRF also has travel, access and use restrictions in place.

Meanwhile in Elliot Lake, provincial police and city officials said in a news release Friday, "there is currently no need for an evacuation" in their community.

"The public will be notified immediately if this changes. (Elliot Lake) Fire Chief John Thomas is in constant contact with Ministry of Natural Resource crews who are actively working on the SUD#017 fire," Ontario Provincial Police said.

"Additional information will be provided when it becomes available should the situation change."

WAWA 3

The second largest fire in northeastern Ontario is Wawa 3 near White River. The fire is being held at 6,678 ha. An implementation order was placed on June 4 restricting travel in areas where active fire and fire suppression are taking place.

FIRES OF NOTE

Chapleau 3 is located east of Chapleau and is currently 3,916 hectares in size and not under control. Values assessment and protection are ongoing. Helicopter bucket operations took place yesterday to work priority areas on the fire. Travel, use and access restrictions have been put in place for this area.

"If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396," the MNRF said.

Kirkland Lake 5 is currently sized at 2,300 hectares not under control north of Lady Evelyn Lake. Value assessment and protection are ongoing.

Chapleau 6 is 1,229 hectares and is located about 48 km northwest of Chapleau and about 15.7 km west of the southern point of Missinaibi Provincial Park. It has nearly tripled in size since Friday morning.

Sudbury 10 started June 2 east of Spanish River Provincial Park north of Espanola and is 1,082 ha. Sudbury 19 started June 4 west of the same provincial park and is 435 ha.

Timmins 7 is currently sized at 149 hectares west of Mattagami First Nation currently not under control. Crews have established hose lines on the south end of the fire.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to have daily and breaking news updates as the forest fire situation continues.

REGIONAL FIRE BAN STILL IN EFFECT

Most of northern Ontario remains a restricted fire zone that prohibits open-air burning, including campfires.

"Portable gas or propane stoves may be used for cooking and warmth BUT must be handled with extreme caution," MNRF said.

Since the regional ban took effect last week, three people have been charged for having campfires which comes with an $880 fire. Two others were charged for breaking the municipal fire ban in Elliot Lake on May 31.

AIR QUALITY