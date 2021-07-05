SUDBURY -- The Ontario government is redeveloping and expanding Water’s Edge Care Community, a long-term care home in North Bay.

The long-term care home will get a $55 million upgrade, including 12 new and 148 redeveloped and modern long-term care spaces in North Bay.

"This project will see a brand new facility built on another site in North Bay and is expected to open in spring 2023," the province said in a news release Monday.

The project is part of more than 20,000 new and 15,000 upgraded spaces that are in development.

“We made an unbreakable promise to fix our long-term care sector, and today we take another step towards delivering on that commitment,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in the release.

“Protecting our loved ones and ensuring they receive the level of care they deserve is at the heart of everything we do.”

“This government is repairing and rebuilding Ontario’s long-term care sector after decades of neglect,” Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, said in the release.

“That is why we are investing in projects like Water’s Edge Care Community and making good on our plan to build 30,000 new long-term care spaces in 10 years.”

The province has a $2.68 billion, 10-year plan for the delivery of 30,000 safe, modern, comfortable spaces for seniors in care homes.

"The new Water’s Edge Care Community facility is great news for seniors and their families in our community,” Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing, said in the release. “It is just one example of how our government is investing in the infrastructure, people and services needed to ensure long-term care residents in Nipissing receive the care they need in a safe, modern place they can call home.”

“It is both a great privilege and great responsibility to care for and serve Canada’s seniors, ensuring they live with the utmost comfort, dignity and respect,” Nitin Jain, Sienna president and CEO, said in the release.

“Sienna has been working hard to ensure this new site will be a great resource and community asset to the people of North Bay. My thanks to the Government of Ontario and to the City of North Bay for all their work and support on this project. We wouldn’t be here today without them.”

Ontario now has 20,161 new and 15,918 upgraded spaces in the development pipeline. As of February 2021, more than 40,000 people were on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed in Ontario. The average wait time is 147 days for residents currently living in community settings.