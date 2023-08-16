Police look for public assistance after a man approaches child in Thessalon

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious vehicle and person following an incident with a child in Thessalon on Tuesday evening.

At about 7:45 p.m., police were called to an area near the river.

“The complainant reported a 9-year-old was fishing at the river and approached by a male driving a yellow Camaro,” said police in a news release Wednesday.

“The Chevrolet Camaro is described as a 2011 model, yellow in colour with black racing stripes and Ontario marker CAEE757.”

According to police, the male driver said he was a real estate agent looking for property in the area.

The man offered the boy a toy and bought him ice cream.

The suspicious individual is described as male, around 30 years old with darker skin. Police said he was wearing a Hawaiian styles blue-plaid shirt, a black hat and glasses during the encounter with the child.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“Parents and youths are reminded to be aware of their surroundings to ensure personal safety at all times,” said police.

“When possible, avoid walking alone, have a safety plan in mind for those ‘just in case’ situations and if you have a cell phone – dial 9-1-1 in emergencies.”

UPDATE - A 35-year-old Brampton man was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged with abduction of a person under 14 – take or entice.