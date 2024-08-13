Police investigating after human remains found in Parry Sound area

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after human remains were found Monday morning on a property off Highway 400 north of Parry Sound.

Officers were called to the Avro Arrow Road property in McDougall Township around 11 a.m. Aug. 12, OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

"The cause of death remains under investigation," police said.

"Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between Aug. 5 and Aug. 12 is urged to call the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000."

No details about the age or gender of the body have been released.

"Avro Arrow Road is a wooded area with no homes on the road," Const. Brandon Charlebois told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email Tuesday morning.

"The investigation is in its early stages and foul play cannot be ruled out at this time."

There is one business on the road, but Charlebois said the deceased was not located on the commercial property.

The West Parry Sound crime unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the criminal investigation branch with help from the forensic and emergency response teams, the fire marshal's office, chief coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

"Investigators believe there is expertise that the Ontario fire marshal has that could help interpret evidence at the scene," Charlebois said.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation I’m not able to comment on evidence at the scene."