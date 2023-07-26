Poilievre talks community safety, drug crisis during Timmins stop
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is touring northern Ontario this week and rallying supporters.
On a visit to Timmins on Wednesday, he met with the local owners of a contract drilling company called NPHL Drilling.
“What I see is very hard-working, hopeful, common sense people," said Poilievre.
He also comes at a time when a grassroots movement is growing that is demanding a safer community. Poilievre said a local sports store owner told him that he was broken into again this week -- the fourth time in two years.
“Canada doesn’t have a lot of criminals, it has a tiny number of repeat offenders,” he said.
“Some of them have 150 or 200 offences on their rap sheet … My view is instead of letting them out so they can reoffend, destroy someone’s life and let them back in, let’s just keep them behind bars.”
When it comes to the opioid crisis, Poilievre said he would fund treatment centres, not safe consumption sites.
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre visits Timmins this week. A political analyst says the Tories could break through in the north in the next federal vote. (File)
“What I’ll do is I’m going to ban the hard drugs,” he said.
“I’m going to go after the hard criminals and I’m going to help the people who are addicted who are suffering from the disease of addiction get detox, recovery and treatment."
On the housing crisis, Poilievre said he would link the number of federal infrastructure dollars a municipal government gets to the number of houses it allows to be built.
“Let’s bring homes that people can afford by incentivizing the local city councils to speed up and lower the cost of building permits to build, build, build," he said.
The chair of the North Eastern Ontario Municipal Association thinks it's a good idea.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
“Any type of rethink that is looking at becoming more productive, flatlining the actual policies and procedures and creating incentives not just for municipalities but for both layers of government quite frankly," said Peter Politis.
Poilievre heads to Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury on Thursday; he'll round off the tour with a visit to North Bay on Friday.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Indian citizen pleads guilty in American court to smuggling people into U.S. across Canadian border
An Indian citizen who had been living in Ontario has pled guilty in an American court to smuggling foreign nationals from India into the U.S. across the Canadian border
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Global warming could mean longer La Nina events, which bring cold, wet Canadian winters: study
A new study suggests that the world will see multi-year La Niña events occur more frequently under global warming, likely contributing to a higher risk of extreme weather.
Scientists discover antibodies capable of stopping several coronaviruses, potentially preventing future outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Transportation Safety Board begins investigation into Alberta plane crash that left 6 dead
RCMP in Alberta say six people have died in a small plane crash in a mountainous area west of Calgary. Transportation Safety Board spokesman Liam MacDonald said the aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32, and the board is sending investigators to the scene.
'It’s a fantastic conclusion to a hard fought battle': Local migrant farm workers compensated ten years after illegal DNA sweep
It's compensation a decade in the making. In London, Ont. Sunday, migrant farm workers were given their $7,500 settlement cheques after recently winning a 2015 Human Rights Tribunal case against the OPP and the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
Barrie
-
One person injured after motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte
One person is hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte, Sunday evening
-
Barrie among list of cities where crime was on the rise in 2022
Police reported crimes across the country are up for a second straight year and the City of Barrie wasn't exempt from the list.
-
Five people taken to hospital after Highway 400 crash in Tay Township
Emergency crews shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Tay Township for several hours after a serious crash near the Highway 12 ramp.
Toronto
-
Metro strike continues, nearly 30 Toronto-area stores closed
Several Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area remain closed today as thousands of workers at the grocery chain enter day two of a strike.
-
Remembering SARSfest, the concert that revived Toronto, 20 years later
Twenty years ago, Toronto was reeling from the deadly SARS epidemic that severely impacted the local economy.
-
Chow's silence 'deafening' in wake of violence against Toronto police officers: TPA
Mayor Olivia Chow is being called out for her 'deafening' silence in the wake of recent violence against Toronto police and is being urged to publicly voice her support to the officers.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo introducing new R1 Express route as O-Train shutdown enters a third week
OC Transpo is introducing a new R1 Express route between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa this week, as the O-Train shutdown enters a third week.
-
Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end expected to reopen for Monday morning commute
The Queensway has been closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road since 11 p.m. Friday as crews install a new pedestrian bridge linking the Queensview LRT station and Baxter Road.
-
20 things to do in Ottawa in August
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 20 things to do in Ottawa and Gatineau during the month of August.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Major Wellesley crash, Marble Slab, plane rescue
A crash in Wellesley that sent seven people to hospital, an ongoing dispute with Marble Slab, and the community mourning a KW Siskins player round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
‘The worst it’s ever been’: Cambridge homeless shelter calling for more support
A Cambridge homeless shelter is calling for support from the community after seeing a spike in those experiencing homelessness using their supports.
-
'What we need more of': Halal Ribfest comes through Kitchener
A tasty tour that pairs southern grilling and Muslim practices stopped off in Kitchener over the weekend for the first time.
London
-
'It’s a fantastic conclusion to a hard fought battle': Local migrant farm workers compensated ten years after illegal DNA sweep
It's compensation a decade in the making. In London, Ont. Sunday, migrant farm workers were given their $7,500 settlement cheques after recently winning a 2015 Human Rights Tribunal case against the OPP and the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police delete tweet about woman's shoplifting arrest following backlash
Sarnia police have removed a Twitter post about a woman who was arrested for allegedly shoplifting food and cleaning supplies, acknowledging that it was 'not in keeping' with their 'internal and community expectations.'
-
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
Windsor
-
Roseland, Ambassador golf courses tee up for PGA Tour Canada stop
A pair of Windsor, Ont. golf courses are getting ready to host a PGA Tour Canada stop this week. The Windsor Championship will bring in some of the best up and coming golfers to a community that is slowing putting itself on the map as a golf tourism destination.
-
Windsor police nab stunt driver for travelling nearly double the speed limit
A driver in Windsor, Ont. will be without a licence for one month after police stopped them allegedly driving 110 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone earlier this week.
-
Windsor, Ont. man found in possession of knives, stolen licence during traffic stop: Chatham-Kent police
A Windsor man is facing a slew of charges after police apprehended him during a traffic stop in Harwich Township in possession of knives and a stolen driver’s licence on Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'Returning to India means death': Montreal couple fights imminent deportation
Rajvinder Kaur and her husband Randhir Singh are spending what could be their last few weeks in Canada, fighting their imminent deportation back to India.
-
Popular Saint-Laurent venue The Diving Bell closing after increase in noise complaints: owners
Montreal's Diving Bell Social Club, a popular event space on The Main, will shut its doors in December after repeated complaints from neighbours over noise, the bar's owners say.
-
Montreal hosts elite beach volleyball competition after inking multi-year deal
Thousands of beach volleyball fans descended on Parc Jean-Drapeau to attend Montreal's first Beach Pro Tour on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
'Complacency' blamed for N.S. struggles with flooding, other climate disasters
After last weekends floods, experts say that poor weather forecasts, inadequate cell service and a lack of precise flooding disaster plans show that Nova Scotia remains badly prepared for climate crises -- as does the country as a whole.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
-
-
Downburst caused Beausejour destruction, not tornado: research group
A downburst was the cause of destruction during a storm in Beausejour last week – not a tornado.
Calgary
-
TSB officials investigating Kananaskis plane crash that killed six
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has arrived in Kananaskis Country to investigate a fatal plane crash that killed six people Friday.
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
-
Defence leads Montreal Alouettes to 25-18 win over Calgary Stampeders
Cornerback Kabion Ento scored the only touchdown of the game off an interception as the Montreal Alouettes beat the Calgary Stampeders 25-18 at Molson Stadium on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
'We finally did it': Drone operators raise money for veterans with Sunday race
A group of drone pilots are using their hobby to fight hunger.
-
Elks fans express themselves with boos and paper bags during Saturday's historic loss
Elks fans didn't hold back their disappointment Saturday with their team's 21st straight home loss.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Union open to negotiating in B.C. port dispute as more federal involvement looms
The union representing about 7,400 workers in the ongoing British Columbia port labour dispute has issued a letter to employers, outlining what it is looking for in a new collective agreement while saying it is committed to negotiating a resolution.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.