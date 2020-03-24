SUDBURY -- A member of the Ontario Provincial Police in northeastern Ontario has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

OPP says it is the first time since the pandemic began that a uniformed member has been diagnosed.

The person affected serves the Nipissing West detachment area, but officials say the specific work location is being withheld to respect the person's privacy.

OPP was notified of the diagnosis on March 21 and says the member is recovering in isolation and is following their doctor's instruction.

Formerly known as the Sudbury detachment, OPP Nipissing West also has offices in Kilarney, Noelville, Sturgeon Falls, and Warren.

