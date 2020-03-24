SUDBURY -- Several northern Ontario police agencies are reminding the public that 9-1-1 is for emergencies and not a COVID-19 information hotline.

Officials say the emergency communications centre in Sudbury has received over 1,550 calls since Friday and less than 600 were police-related.

Police say tying up emergency phone lines with health-related questions delays the ability to answer 911 emergency calls where every second counts.

"They were calling regarding general COVID-19 information and some were calling to say that they could not get through on the Ministry of Health phone lines," said Kaitlyn Dunn, corporate communications coordinator for Greater Sudbury Police Service.

Police in Sault Ste. Marie say they are receiving calls the community concerned that other people are not following social distancing and self-isolation recommendations.

"We are reminding callers to focus on the health and safety of themselves and their loved ones and do their best to follow guidelines health care professionals have issued," said Lincoln Louttit, corporate communications officer with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service. "At this time, we have no jurisdiction to mandate members of the public to follow the recommendations laid out by federal, provincial and local health care professionals."

For non-emergency matters in Sudbury, call 705-675-9171, and in Sault Ste. Marie call 705-949-6300.

While access to the main lobby of the Sudbury police headquarters is temporarily restricted, essential services continue by pre-arranged appointment only.

Many crimes that happen within the City of Greater Sudbury can be reported online here:

If you do not see the report type you are looking to file, please call the non-emergency number at 705-675-9171.

Find Sault Ste. Marie Police Service's online services here.

If you are experiencing symptoms use Ontario's COVID-19 self-assessment tool.

Contact your primary care provider or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 if you are experiencing symptoms. Do not go to an assessment centre unless you have an appointment.