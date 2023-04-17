An 18-year-old driver has died and two passengers injured in a single-vehicle crash near Parry Sound on Saturday, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Badger Road in Seguin Township, about 15 kilometres south of Parry Sound, in the early morning hours of April 15, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday morning.

"The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a rockface," OPP said.

"A passenger, 28 years of age, sustained serious injuries while another passenger sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to hospital."

All three vehicle occupants are from Parry Sound.