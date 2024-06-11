'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Aftermath of black bear that broke into car in Larder Lake, Ont., leaving behind droppings and a shredded interior. June 11, 2024 (Kayla Seward)
The adult bear has been causing havoc for Kayla Seward of Larder Lake, north of Temiskaming Shores near the Quebec border, since last year, she told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca.
"It's done this before," Seward said.
"We had a bear last year break through my car window, so the ministry (of Natural Resources and Forestry) trapped it and relocated it and it came back with revenge."
The bear returned to her off-grid home last week and got into her, her husband's and mother-in-law's cars.
"Apparently, the bears are attracted to foam, that's why they eat four-wheeler seats and stuff I was told," Seward said.
She said last week, her husband's car was being held open by his work gear and the bear chewed the back seat before it left.
Armrest of vehicle chewed by black bear in Larder Lake, Ont. June 3, 2024 (Kayla Seward)
The three- to four-year-old bear is confirmed to be the same bear from the previous year because of its tag, she said.
MNRF tried to retrap it last week but was unsuccessful.
When the trap was removed, the bear returned and got into her car.
"It used its mouth and pulled the handle and the door must have closed behind it," Seward said.
She said she was woken up by noise around midnight June 11 only to find the large sleepy pest sitting inside her vehicle.
"It's hard to see, but the bear is sleeping in the front passenger seat," Seward said about the video, which appears to show the calm creature nodding off against the exposed yellow driver's seat foam.
Because the bear was stuck inside, she said her husband bravely opened the car door to let it out.
"It popped its head out the door, looked around and saw my husband standing there and took off," Seward said.
"I stayed in the house for that part."
A video she recorded Tuesday morning shows the aftermath of the damage caused by the bruin, including piles of droppings.
Interior of Honda Civic destroyed by black bear that broke inside in Larder Lake, Ont. June 11, 2024 (Kayla Seward)
To add insult to injury, Seward said her auto insurance provider, Belair Direct, told her the damage isn't covered because they didn't "hit the bear."
"I was informed that we're not covered by insurance because we don't have full coverage," she said.
"Nothing a little duct tape won't fix," she said sarcastically in the video showing the car's interior torn to shreds.
CTV News has reached out to MNRF and Belair Direct for comment and is awaiting a reply.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Conservatives to vote against Liberal capital gains plan
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will be voting against the Liberals' plan to increase Canada's capital gains inclusion rate.
Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
Competition Bureau obtains court orders in investigation into Loblaw, Sobeys owners
The Competition Bureau says it has obtained two court orders requiring the parent companies of Loblaws and Sobeys to hand over information related to its investigation into alleged anti-competitive conduct.
BREAKING Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
DEVELOPING Canadians can expect above-seasonal temperatures this summer
This summer will deliver above-normal average temperatures across the country, national warning preparedness meteorologist Jennifer Smith said Tuesday.
May has 'no worries' about traitors in Parliament after reading intelligence committee report
Federal Green party leader Elizabeth May says she has 'no worries' about the potential of traitors sitting in the House of Commons, after having read the full unredacted report stating some parliamentarians have participated in foreign interference.
Hamas says it accepts UN-backed Gaza truce plan, U.S. cites 'hopeful sign'
Hamas accepts a UN resolution backing a plan to end the war with Israel in Gaza and is ready to negotiate details, a senior official of the Palestinian militant group said on Tuesday.
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Barrie
-
Emotions run high in Barrie courtroom at sentencing for man involved in teen's death
The father of a 17-year-old Barrie boy who was lured out of his home and shot to death in 2021 spoke in court on Tuesday at the sentencing hearing for one of the young men who pleaded guilty in the case, describing the nightmare he has lived since finding his son's lifeless body.
-
Frustrated & disheartened: Barrie bistro owner closes up shop amid series of break-ins
The owner of a downtown Barrie business targeted by multiple break-ins, thefts and vandalism is closing up shop.
-
Driver, 77, charged after high-speed crash into Bradford home
Police charged a senior following a collision with a house in Bradford on Monday afternoon.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death
The man who set a woman on fire at a Toronto transit station two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for her death and will now be detained in a hospital setting.
-
'Pervasive absenteeism': The TDSB says sick days cost the board $213 million last year
Sick days taken by permanent employees of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) last year were higher than the provincial average and cost the board $213 million, according to a new report.
-
No injuries reported after multiple shots fired at a home in Markham
Police are searching for suspects and information after several shots were fired at a residence in Markham early Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
'Ottawa is the city that fun's going to remember': Ottawa hires new 'Night Mayor'
The City of Ottawa introduced Mathieu Grondin as the new 'nightlife commissioner' on Tuesday, the individual tasked with helping to shape the city's nightlife and shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot.'
-
Hudson's Bay loses fight with city over heritage status for Rideau Street location
The city of Ottawa's built heritage committee will not be reconsidering the heritage status of the Hudson's Bay location on Rideau Street, despite the company's objections.
-
3 Ottawa restaurants on OpenTable’s list of top outdoor dining spots
The online restaurant reservation platform has released the list of Canada's Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, including three restaurants in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
-
CTV News Kitchener nominated for three RTDNA awards
CTV News Kitchener has been named as a finalist for three Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada Awards in the central region.
-
Ont. woman says all belongings inside storage unit destroyed by rat infestation
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
London
-
London adding 15 red light cameras across the city
In an effort to curb collisions and make streets safer, the City of London is expanding its Red Light Camera program from 10 to 25 cameras.
-
INEOS Styrolution to close its Sarnia facility
A Sarnia plastics plant accused of emitting elevated levels of benzene into the environment is shutting down by June of 2026.
-
LHSC and Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor mutually part ways
The chair of London Health Science Centre has announced that the hospital and its former president and CEO have parted ways.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Detroit border to remain uninterrupted as CBSA workers reach tentative deal
Travellers and cross-border workers in Windsor-Detroit can breathe sigh of relief as Canada Border Services Agency workers have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.
-
'A lot of high fives' as the Gordie Howe bridge connects, making it an international crossing
The Gordie Howe Bridge is officially an international crossing.
-
'A breath of fresh air': Windsor retiree celebrating $100,000 lottery win
A retired Windsor man who has been playing the lottery for decades is finally cashing in.
Montreal
-
Montreal will build 200K more housing units, several tramways by 2050: Plante
Montrealers should expect to see 200,000 more housing units and several tramways by 2050, according to a new vision for the city unveiled by Mayor Valerie Plante.
-
'She was the random victim': Son speaks out after mom's fatal stabbing in Laval
A man has come forward to talk about his mother who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Laval.
-
Celine Dion says symptoms of her illness persisted for years: 'I should have stopped'
Celine Dion says she experienced terrifying symptoms for years and decided to go public with her rare illness once the burden of lying to fans about her condition became 'too much.'
Winnipeg
-
Brandon police arrest 21 men in sexual exploitation investigation
Brandon police have arrested 21 men in connection to a sexual exploitation investigation.
-
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
Manitoba's Turtle Team loses federal funding; facing 42 job cuts
A team that provides support to First Nations citizens and those experiencing homelessness is at risk of shutting down amid financial constraints.
Atlantic
-
Two dead in N.B. river at Gibson Falls: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick are investigating an incident at a popular swimming hole.
-
Halifax police identify witness who reportedly helped homicide victim
Police in Halifax say they are searching for a motorcycle driver who helped a homicide victim earlier this year.
-
High chance of thunderstorms with showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday
Conditions are favourable for some thunderstorms to develop with pop-up showers for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday.
N.L.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Calgary
-
Broken Calgary water main was in 'good' condition: Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the main problem hasn't been fixed, but some ingenuity by the city's water services department helped supply Bowness with some safe drinking water.
-
Calgary woman arrested after stolen vehicle crashes in field
Drumheller RCMP say charges have been laid against a Calgary woman in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation on Monday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canadians can expect above-seasonal temperatures this summer
This summer will deliver above-normal average temperatures across the country, national warning preparedness meteorologist Jennifer Smith said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 accused of stealing millions in machinery, equipment in Camrose area
Four people have been charged in connection with a theft case totalling about $3.1 million in the Camrose area, police announced Tuesday.
-
Shooter still on the loose after shelter-in-place order in northern Alberta
Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for a shooting in northern Alberta.
-
Matthew Tkachuk poised to re-enter Edmonton fray with Panthers up 2-0 in Cup final
Matthew Tkachuk was once public enemy No. 1 in Edmonton.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW Controversial apartment build in Regina neighbourhood could be green-lighted Tuesday
Regina city council will decide whether or not it will allow construction of a controversial apartment complex in the Douglas Park neighborhood to move forward at a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
-
Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.
Assiniboia RCMP investigated a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask. on Monday.
-
'Cast the gay demons out': Sask. private Christian school director on trial for assault
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
'Cast the gay demons out': Sask. private Christian school director on trial for assault
Three brothers who attended a Saskatoon private Christian School were the first to testify at trial for the school’s former director on Monday.
-
Two more candidates enter Saskatoon mayor's race
The race for mayor is on as two more candidates have announced their intentions to run in this fall’s election.
-
Saskatoon police renew calls for help solving the historic homicide of Rizalino Cajuguiran
Saskatoon police are renewing calls for information that could help solve the historic homicide of Rizalino Cajuguiran.
Vancouver
-
'Game changer': B.C. researchers developing oral insulin drops for diabetes patients
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a needle-free method for people with diabetes to control their blood glucose levels, which could change the way people manage the disease.
-
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
-
27 B.C. restaurants make list of 100 best for outdoor dining in Canada
More than two dozen B.C. restaurants are featured on OpenTable's 2024 list of the top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Warning from control tower to pilot issued before Vancouver float plane crash
Audio between the control tower and the pilot of a plane that collided with a recreational boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour revealed a warning was issued about the approaching watercraft.
-
27 B.C. restaurants make list of 100 best for outdoor dining in Canada
More than two dozen B.C. restaurants are featured on OpenTable's 2024 list of the top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining in Canada.
-
Vancouver police probe into Quebec crime group nets guns, drugs, 5 arrests
Police in Vancouver say a 14-month investigation into a Quebec-based organized crime group has led to the arrests of five men and the seizure of two handguns and 24 kilograms of drugs.