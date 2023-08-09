Northern Ont. woman tries to claim $70M lotto ticket

A 33-year-old North Bay woman is facing charges after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) received information from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) Corporation regarding a $70 million Lotto Max ticket.

"On July 17, members of the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, attached to the AGCO received information from OLG Corporate Investigations concerning a ticket claim submitted for a $70 million dollar Lotto Max prize,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

The woman has been charged with attempted fraud over $5,000, forgery and passing a forged document.

She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

“The investigation into this matter is ongoing,” said police.

This comes after there was much excitement and speculation earlier this year about a ticket for one of the largest lottery prize in Canadian history was set to expire.

Almost 2,700 people came forward to claim the prize, but the OLG said the authentic ticket-purchaser was not among them.

OLG has now officially declared the ticket unclaimed.

According to the OLG, about one per cent of winnings are unclaimed each year out of roughly $2.6 billion in prizes every year.