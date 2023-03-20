Northern Ont. woman rises to No. 5 in the world in extreme winter sport

An extreme winter sport athlete from Bonfield, Ont., has cracked the Top 5 in the world in her sport.

Michelle Mulder just returned home from the 2023 ATSX Ice Cross World Championship Tour. Ice cross is a sport in which several competitors race downhill on skates, rather than skis.

Roofer in the summer and ice cross athlete in the winter, this was Mulder's fourth season in the sport.

"I'm able to show our Canadian skills,” she said.

“We have a lot of hockey and skating athletes. Just to be in this sport is awesome.”

Mulder competed in several races in locations across the world in the tour, including two races in Finland, Maine, Quebec and Minnesota.

She was previously ranked 14th in the world, but climbed to No. 5 after her performance on the tour.

"My first year, I was 51st and then I moved to 23rd to 14th and now fifth is so amazing," Mulder said.

"I'm so happy to be improving every year."

This summer, Mulder will be training for next year's Ice Cross Championships in Poland.