Northern Ont. provincial park closed as police continue manhunt

Ontario Provincial Police say they are not letting up on their search for a northeastern Ontario man who may know something about a recent homicide in the Timmins area.

Lucas MacDonald, 43, wanted by OPP in connection with a homicide near Timmins, police warn to not approach him. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Police told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an interview Tuesday that’s why people may notice an increased police presence on Highway 101 between Municipal Road and Shillington.

Kettle Lakes Provincial Park is also being impacted by the search as the beginning of summer approaches.

Police said it’s closed to the public until further notice.

During the course of travelling along Highway 101 east, you may see 'wanted signs' on various side roads like the one on Gibson Lake Road.

The posters are in relation to a search for 43-year-old Lucas MacDonald of Egan Township, near Shillington, east of Timmins.

Police said he’s wanted for a number of reasons.

"We believe that he's out there and we really would like to speak with him," OPP Const. Michelle Simard, of the South Porcupine detachment, said.

"Our search has been extensive, beginning like in the east of the city, so east of Porcupine, all the way to Shillington. So we have people with boots on the ground actively looking for Mr. MacDonald.”

Police said "they believe" he may have information about a recent homicide.

A 30-year old Marcel Thoma from Petawawa was found dead in a wooded area in Egan Township, near Shillington, on May 23.

Marcel Thoma, 30, was found shot to death in woods in Egan Township. (Facebook)

Police said he died from a gunshot wound.

"Our officers and our investigators are working very hard to have a conclusion to it," Simard said, adding they do not have any suspects in the case yet.

OPP officials said they will continue to search for MacDonald until they find him and advise if anyone else should find him, use extreme caution.

"We do believe, though, Mr. MacDonald may be in possession of a firearm, so that is one of the reasons we want people to be vigilant," Simard said.

Adding, the OPP is lucky to have resources available and is hoping the teamwork will bring this search to an end quickly.

Simard said the investigation is fluid and new information is always coming in.

She is encouraging people to keep reporting details regardless of how insignificant they might seem.