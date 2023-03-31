Northern Ont. man receives lifetime hunting ban, fined $5,000 for grouse stash

A northern Ontario man has been banned from licenced hunting and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to having more than six times the legal limit of grouse and obstructing conservation officers.

During a search of Allan Pascoe's home by New Liskeard conservation officers Dec. 19, 91 grouse – 76 over the legal limit of 15 – were found, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release Friday morning.

"Conservation officers were obstructed from entering the residence for over an hour. Once conservation officers gained access, they found two large boxes of frozen grouse hidden in the shower," the ministry said.

The case was heard by Justice of the Peace Jean-Marie Blier at the Ontario Court of Justice in Haileybury on March 2.

As a result of his guilty plea, in addition to his fine, Pascoe received a lifetime ban from possessing, applying for or obtaining a hunting licence and is not allowed to take part in any activity that requires a hunting licence.

The government said this move safeguards grouse populations from illegal hunting.

