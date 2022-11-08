Northern Ont. activist Autumn Peltier a finalist for $135K International Children’s Peace Prize
Autumn Peltier of Wiikwemkoong First Nation is a finalist for this year’s International Children’s Peace Prize.
Peltier, 18, is one of three people who made a shortlist selected by a panel of experts from more than 175 nominees from 46 countries. The winner will receive 100,000 euros, or about $135,000, half of which will go to a project they support.
“Global youth environmental activist Autumn Peltier, also known as ‘The Water Protector,’ has been advocating for clean water in Canada and beyond for many years,” said a news release Tuesday from kidsrights.org.
“At the age of 12, Autumn attended the government assembly where she came face-to-face with PM Justin Trudeau and told him to take care of our children and protect the water.”
She has travelled the world encouraging young people to get active, the group said.
“Autumn recently created a petition calling for clean drinking water, which currently has over 100,869 signatures, in First Nation communities,” the release said.
“She has partnered with DreamCatcher’s Water Fund to distribute and install over 400 filtration units in homes in First Nation communities currently struggling with access to clean water. In 2019, Autumn was elected as chief water commissioner for the Aniishnabek Nation to advocate for clean water, and ensure young people’s voices are heard.”
The other two finalists are from Japan and India. Rena Kawasaki is a 16-year-old girl from Japan who is fighting for child participation. Shivansh Kulshrestha is a 16-year-old boy and is fighting for inclusive education.
The winner will be announced Nov. 14 in a ceremony streamed live from The Hague.
“Each year the prize has been awarded by a Nobel Peace Prize laureate,” the release said.
“In 2022, Tawakkol Karman, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2011, will declare the winner of the International Children’s Peace Prize.”
The finalists were announced by Malala Yousafzai, the women’s rights activist who survived an assassination attempt in Pakistan when she was 15 for promoting education for girls.
“Young people feel the weight of the world’s problems falling on their shoulders,” Yousafzai said in the release.
“But they are also leading the call for change. This year’s nominees — Rena, Autumn and Shivansh — remind us of the power we all have to take notice and action on the most pressing issues of our time.”
The winner will receive the Nkosi statuette along with a study and care grant for his or her education. Half of the prize money will be used to support the winner’s cause, while the other half will be “invested by KidsRights in other projects of other young changemakers fighting for children’s rights.”
