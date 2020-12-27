TIMMINS -- People connected to the northern Ontario art scene in Timmins find that COVID-19 lockdowns have been motivating people to explore their creative sides.

“A lot of them have been influenced heavily by working under COVID rules and regulations,” said Karen Bachmann, curator of The Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre.

Members of the public will get a chance to see some of the works created by local and regional artists in the coming months.

In January, the museum will be featuring the Northern Impressions 2.0 exhibition in the Grey Gallery.

“We're also organizing a panel of four northern Ontario artists through a Zoom meeting session where you'll be able to connect in and ask questions and find out what it's like to work in northern Ontario as an artist and we're hoping for a really lively discussion between the four artists because they've been doing this work for a number of years in northern Ontario and have a lot to say,” said Bachmann.

In May, art lovers can also look forward to ‘Flower Power’—a collection of works by members of the Porcupine Art Club.

“People get a little bit bored being boxed in and their creative juices start to flow and decide to try different things,” added Dale Morrish, owner of Artsie Studio and Custom Framing.

Her business is one she said has been doing well during the pandemic and it’s been difficult to keep supplies stocked.

“You know everyone has that creative side so I think it really helps; and it calms people down; and they're accomplishing something and they're proud of what they do,” she said.

While waiting for lockdown rules to lift, Bachmann said the Northern Ontario Art Association website is one where people can explore artists who are living and working in the region.



She said it’s where you will find representation of artists all the way from Burks Falls, to Moosonee and from Sault Ste. Marie to the North Bay Area.