North Bay comedian on America’s Got Talent

A comedian from North Bay, Ont., is starring on the TV show America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night.

Ahren Belisle is 28 and lives in Ottawa, but spent the first 17 years of his life in North Bay.

Ahren Belisle is a 28-year-old with cerebral palsy who is starring on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night. June 13/23 (Jaime McKee/CTV Northern Ontario)

Belisle lives with cerebral palsy and delivers his comedy routine through a computer-generated voice.

After only taking up comedy just over a year ago, he told CTV News in a Zoom interview, America’s Got Talent was quite the experience.

"I got to work with a lot of great staff there. I was pleasantly surprised by how kind the people were," Belisle said about the show.

"I kind of expected it to be more rigid, but they let me be me. I like having fun. I just like to have fun on stage. I make my self laugh more than I make others laugh sometimes."

After his America’s Got Talent journey, Belsile said he has big dreams and hopes to break down barriers and continue to be a comedian and use his voice.

Ahren Belisle and his service dog appear on America's Got Talent. (Supplied)

"I want to get rich and do whatever I want to do," he said.

"I do at some point want to incorporate speaking into my career because I think there is a lot I can talk about with my experiences in life."

Based on the preview video that was released about the episode he is appearing on, it seems as though Belisle impressed the crowd and the judges, making everyone laugh.