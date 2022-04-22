New Hwy. 69 First Nation gas bar credits Indigenous source with savings

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.

Waits at B.C. walk-in clinics longest in country: data

Roughly one million British Columbians don't have a family doctor and data compiled by a technology company that monitors wait times at family clinics shows they're spending more time queued up, with one city experiencing an average wait of more than two and half hours.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver