MNRF in northern Ontario First Nation community to relocate polar bear and cubs
Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 2:17PM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 10, 2020 2:40PM EST
A polar bear mother and her two cubs walk along the shore of Hudson Bay near Churchill, Man., Nov. 7, 2007. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
SUDBURY -- It has been a tense few days for residents of an Indigenous island community on the Moose River near the James Bay coast.
Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) are in Moose Cree First Nation after several failed attempts to chase away a polar bear and her cubs that keep returning to the community's dump.
On Facebook on Sunday, Moose Cree First Nation mentioned a polar bear with cubs was seen in the community.
Later that afternoon, the band said a helicopter had chased the bears from the island to another one about 3.4 kilometers away and that a second flight would try to drive them further north from the community.
The polar bears returned the next day causing a delay in household garbage pickup. Several more attempts over four days were unsuccessful at scaring them away, as they would come right back.
Everyone in the community was on alert due to the dangerous situation and families were asked to keep their children close to home.
Thursday afternoon, the First Nation said a team from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry arrived and will be tranquilizing the bears to relocate them far from the community.