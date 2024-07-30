Man linked to four murders in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is dead, police say
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
“OPP investigators have linked the four homicides to one suspect, Martyn (Marty) Rosko, 38 years old of Kirkland Lake,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead. (Facebook photo)
“The suspect has since died and cannot be charged criminally. Had the suspect been alive, compelling grounds exist to charge and prosecute him with murder charges for the four victims.”
The four murders took place last summer. The first case happened July 30, 2023, on Woods Street in the community.
Two people, Gabriel Marecki, 49, and Amanda LaChapelle, 37, were taken by ambulance to the hospital, “where they were both pronounced deceased,” police said.
And a little more than a week later, on Aug. 8, OPP went to a residence on Kirkpatrick Street for a well-being check.
Police found two deceased individuals, Lea Thompson, 33, and Kyle Robertson, 37.
“The OPP recognizes that there has been public interest in these tragic incidents that not only impacted several families but the entire Kirkland Lake community,” police said.
“We thank the public and media for their patience as we conduct thorough investigations into these deaths.”
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or click here.
