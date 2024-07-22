NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Kingston, Ont., driver, 23, charged in triple fatal crash near Parry Sound

    

    A 23-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont., is charged with dangerous and impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash that killed three people and left a fourth with serious injuries east of Parry Sound on Saturday.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene at Tally Ho-Swords Road in the Township of Seguin shortly after 11 p.m. July 20, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

    One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

    The driver is charged with four counts each of operation while impaired and dangerous operation, three of each are for causing death and one for causing bodily harm.

    The driver is being held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound on Monday.

