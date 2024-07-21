3 dead in fatal crash near Parry Sound, Ont.

Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which three people died on Saturday night.

“On July 20, shortly after 11:00 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Tally Ho-Swords Road in the Township of Seguin,” police said in a social media post on Sunday morning.

OPP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

As a result of the investigation, Tally Ho-Swords Road is closed between Forest Glen Road and Turtle Lake Road.

Police have not released any details on the cause of the crash or the identities of the victims.

“Further information will be provided when available,” reads the post.

OPP Const. Brandon Charlebois said, in an email to CTV News, that police are still making attempts to locate and notify next of kin.

"Out of an abundance of care and concern for the next of kin no other information will be released at this time," he said.

"More information will be provided once all the next of kin have been notified. "

Check back to CTVNorthernOntario.ca for updates on this developing story.

An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle on a roadway and the OPP crest shaded in red and blue with text indicating a road closure. (File Photo/Ontario Provincial Police/X)