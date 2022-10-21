Information fair highlights senior friendly activities

On Friday, there was a seniors active living and information fair at the Parkside Centre on Durham Street in Greater Sudbury.

There were a number of guest speakers and displays to help educate, protect and inform seniors about issues impacting them and various activities that they can take part in the stay healthy and active.

An official with the centre said social isolation during the pandemic was hard on most seniors and many are now looking for new avenues to get out, get active and to socialize.

"You know when people become isolated they cognitive decline the speed of that increases,” said John Richer, the manager of the Parkside Centre.

“Of course, the ability to do day-to-day tasks becomes more difficult for people when they are isolated."

The Sudbury Bridge Club was on hand to share information about what it offers including lessons on how to play the game.

"Bridge keeps you not only working with a partner and communicating with a partner but you are always playing with four people. Bridge is not as complicated as people think it is but there are directions and there are rules and once you learn that it is a fun game," said the president of the club Cheryl Danyluk.

The Idylwylde Curling Club was also there to share information about what it offers for older adults and it's learn to curl program.

"The hardest part about curling is to slide and to wear a slider but a lot of seniors are now starting to curl with a stick,” said Anne Bouffard with the club.

"So if you are curling with a stick it is way easier than actually learning how to slide with a slider, which can be a little bit tricky if you are older."

Officials said the goal of the fair was to get seniors out and active to pre-pandemic levels.