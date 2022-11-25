Impaired driver in northwestern Ont. hit a train, escapes injury

Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver with impaired driving, after a vehicle collided with a freight train in Alberton Township.

The incident took place at 4:18 Friday morning when police received a report about a pickup truck striking a westbound freight train on Kings Highway 11 in Alberton Township.

“Officers attended the scene as well as emergency services, locating a severely damaged pickup truck,” police said in a news release.

“No injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.”

A 34-year-old resident of Rainy River has been charged with impaired driving and other Highway Traffic Act offences.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances, on Dec. 28.