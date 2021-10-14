Huntsville man charged after making threats with a knife at a local business
A 24-year-old from Huntsville was charged after causing a scene with a large knife in front of a local store, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to an auto supply store on Main Street about 2:31 p.m. Tuesday about a man yelling and screaming while waving a 17-inch knife around.
The accused has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 3.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
