SUDBURY -- A retired electrician from Sault Ste. Marie is the latest big lottery winner after finding a forgotten ticket in the pocket of a jacket lent to a friend.

Jose Lima, 69, discovered the ticket for the Sept. 28, 2019, Lotto 6/49 draw after his jacket was returned to him.

Lima was shocked when he learned he had won $100,000 by matching the last six of seven Encore numbers.

"I thought I had won $1,000. Then OLG called and the other customers in the store started to congratulate me," said Lima in a news release. "It wasn’t until the validation slip came out that I realized I had won $100,000."

The man called his kids after he found out about his win, but didn't tell anyone else.

Lima has used his winnings to buy a cottage where he can spend his time boating.

"I feel wonderful. It’s something that happens once in a lifetime if it ever happens at all," said Lima.

The winning ticket was bought at Stamping Grounds on Second Line in Sault Ste. Marie.