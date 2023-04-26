Provincial police are continuing to investigate following a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound late Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators closed Isabella Street for at least two hours, at the railway crossing at Cascade Street, while first responders tended to the scene.

Train traffic in town was said to be slower than usual for awhile.

At this stage, not much has been released about the victim or the investigation.

CTV News will continue to follow the situation and bring you those details as more becomes available.