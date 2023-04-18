General visitors can now return to St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospital officials making the announcement on Monday, say they know how difficult this has been on everyone, particularly those who have had extended hospital stays.

"When visitors are here, it's not just morale and the visitation, it's the health and they're improving the health of the patients. People recognize how helpful they are, they help with their loved ones, they care that they're sitting by them, they're helping with their feeding, they're communicating with staff, it improves the care that they receive so it's a huge jump, a huge need in the healthcare system to have their loved ones being able to come and visit them," CEO Jeremy Stevenson told CTV News.

Safety protocols are still in place and visitors will be required to mask and follow hygiene protocol when it comes to hands.

Visitors will also be asked to self-screen and they're being told not to come to the facility if they're not feeling well. They're also being asked to limit interactions with other patients.

Until this week, only essential care providers had been allowed to enter. There is also a limit of two visitors per patient, including essential care providers.