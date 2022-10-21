COVID-19 outbreak closes Elliot Lake hospital to visitors

St. Joseph’s General Hospital Elliot Lake is currently closed to visitors because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our acute care hospital has been closed to all visitors except for designated ECPs and compassionate circumstances after Algoma Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the third floor today," the hospital said in a news release Friday.

"Existing restrictions remain in place related to the active outbreak at St. Joseph’s Manor."

For more information on COVID-19, contact Algoma Public Health at 705-356-2551, ext. 5012, or contact your family health care provider.

The hospital said it will issue updated information on the outbreak as more information becomes available.