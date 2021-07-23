SUDBURY -- Black bear sightings, especially near a garbage dump, are often amusing, but not unusual for residents in northern Ontario.

However, Keira Mamakwa was in for a treat during a visit to the dump around 5 p.m. on July 8 in Kingfisher Lake, Ont., located more than 500 km north of Thunder Bay. The First Nation Community has just over 400 residents.

Mamakwa saw a bear laying down on a discarded mattress near the entrance and was able to snap some pictures of the lounging bruin from about 15 feet away.

"Bears are very funny around here," she laughed.

She posted the photos on Facebook on Monday with the caption "just vibing" and one of the photos has already been shared nearly 8,000 times.

At one point the bear sat up and looked at her as if to say "do you mind?"