

Chelsea Papineau





A single vehicle crash in a northern Ontario town has left a commercial truck pinned between a house and a hydro pole.

It happened in Alban, east of Sudbury on Monday evening sometime after 5 p.m.

The crash has taken place on Highway 64 between Golf Course Road and Highway 607 in an area that is reportedly a 60 kilometre per hour zone.

Fire crews are on site and the road is blocked off in both directions.

Motorists going through towards Noelville are taking Golf Course Road to Hwy 607.

CTV News has been told that hydro in the area will soon be turned off so crews can assess and fix the damaged pole.

Commercial truck crashes in Alban (Source: Daniel Roy)

Crash scene in Alban on Highway 64 (Source: Léo Deslauriers)