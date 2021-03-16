SUDBURY -- Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Salvation Army Cedar Place shelter at 261 Cedar St., and the YMCA Warming Centre at 140 Durham St., in Greater Sudbury.

The Salvation Army Food Bank located at 634 Notre Dame Avenue is not impacted by this outbreak and remains open.

The health unit is also advising the public of a potential high-risk of exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended the Salvation Army Cedar Place shelter March 9 and the YMCA Warming Centre on March 14.

"Public Health is working with the service operators to determine if individuals can be contacted directly," the health unit said in a news release Tuesday. "However, Public Health might not have information to contact everyone who may have been exposed."

Anyone who attended the facilities should carefully self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop. Seek help from local service agencies if you require support with self-isolation.

Anyone exposed should seek testing.

"Clients can seek testing information through the shelter and warming centre," the release said. "Public Health is also working closely with partners to provide asymptotic testing to clients. More details will be communicated directly to clients, through those agencies."

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call the health unit at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.