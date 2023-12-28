Christmas day fire in Hearst under investigation

Officials are investigating the cause of residential fire in Hearst, Ont., that broke out early in the morning Christmas day.

Ontario Provincial Police responded at 4 a.m. Christmas Day to the fire at a home on Kitchener Street in Hearst. (OPP photo)Ontario Provincial Police responded at 4 a.m. to the fire at a home on Kitchener Street.

“The fire was fully extinguished and there were no people injured in the fire,” police said in a news release Thursday.

OPP and and the Office of the Fire Marshal are working on the fire investigation. The scene was released Boxing Day at around 12:30 p.m.

“The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Hearst OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.