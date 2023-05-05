Chi-Cheemaun returns to Manitoulin Island

It was a welcome sight in South Baymouth on Friday as the Chi-Cheemaun made her long-awaited return to Manitoulin Island.

It's become a tradition for many Islanders to welcome the ferry on her first seasonal sail.

"It's the time saver for us,” said Diane Chmielak, an Islander who was heading south with husband Neil.

“We never, ever took the boat, I think when our kids were young. We took it once but we were always heading in a different direction."

Cars lined up hours in advance to be on the first passage. But it's also become a tradition for many on the Island to see the old girl off. People from across Manitoulin come to see her first arrival.

Judy Blue hasn't missed a first sail in 23 years.

"Because it's a way of seeing people, communicating and watching and the excitement, the excitement of seeing everybody,” Blue said.

“We know it's summer now."

"It's nice to see it come in, it's just like people all get together, you see old friends from you don't see very often," added Adeline Sampson, another Islander who came to see the first arrival.

Whether it's been finding crew, dealing with a pandemic or even a fire, its CEO said they've overcome many challenges.

"We were down 50 per cent during COVID, so we're expecting to come back not quite to our pre-2021 but close to our 2021 numbers from that time so," said Carl Kuhnke, CEO of Owen Sound Transportation Company.

And while talks are underway to find a replacement in the next 10 years, passengers here said they're just happy to have her back.

"For me, I'm two hours and 15 minutes to Tobermory and an hour and a half when I get off the ferry,” said Neil McKee.

“Going around is a big eight hours."