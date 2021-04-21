SUDBURY -- The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says a ticket purchased in northern Ontario has won the $15 million jackpot in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.

The single winning ticket was purchased in either the Timiskaming or Cochrane District.

The winning numbers for the April 20 draw are: 7, 10, 11, 19, 22, 30, 37 with the bonus number 18 and the Encore number is 1164016.

Last month, a couple from Noelville won $70 million playing Lotto Max and last fall, a retired couple from Hearst won $65 million.