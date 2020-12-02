SUDBURY -- Someone's holidays just got a lot merrier.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday's $60 million Lotto Max draw was sold in Toronto and the second place winner was sold in the Nipissing-Parry Sound Districts.

While first place wins $60 million, the second prize-winning ticket is worth $521,721.80.

Two tickets with the Encore add-on have won $100,000 and one was sold in Pickering, while the other was sold in Toronto.

The winning Lotto Max numbers for Dec. 1 are: 1, 4, 9, 15, 18, 24, 31 with the bonus of 43 and the Encore is 8445323.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, winners of prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available options to claim their prize. In-person prize claims at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto are by appointment only.