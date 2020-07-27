SUDBURY -- Warning: This story contains disturbing details of animal cruelty.

Sudbury animal rescue group, Pet Save, said a cat was rescued after someone found it tied to train tracks on Notre Dame Avenue.

Jill Pessot, the organization's director, said on July 24 at around 2 p.m., while she was unloading some inventory at the group's thrift store, she saw a man running toward her holding a cat.

"He had a little orange cat in his arms and you could see the rope hanging over and he was screaming 'call an ambulance, call the police, this cat was tied to the tracks.' This gentleman was a regular customer of ours, so he knew where to bring him," said Pessot.

She said after she saw the small, orange tabby cat up close, she immediately brought him inside to remove the rope from the cat's neck and paws.

"It’s just a young kitten, probably six to eight-months-old and that rope was really tight around his neck and you could see he was struggling to get out. He had severe rope burn around the neck," said Pessot.

Pessot said she took the cat to the Nickel City Animal Hospital to have it examined by a veterinarian. The cat was found to be in good health, besides the rope burn.

'It makes you think whoever did this maybe didn’t know the cat or this cat may have just been outside and it was just random. You hate to think that somebody would do something so intentional and so brutal," said Pessot.

The cat now goes by the name of Trax and although he is expected to make a full recovery, it will still be a while before he is placed for adoption.

Pessot said they are trying to find the original owners, but it is very likely that the cat is a stray.

She is urging anyone with any information to come forward.

Kaitlyn Dunn, corporate communications coordinator for Greater Sudbury Police Service, said police received a call about the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

As of this year, the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been replaced by the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.

In Ontario, if you think an animal is in distress or being abused, you may contact animal welfare at 1-833-9-ANIMAL. It is against the law to:

knowingly or recklessly cause or permit distress to an animal

cause harm or attempt to cause harm to a law enforcement or service animal

promote, arrange, receive a financial benefit from, train or permit animals to fight other animals

own or possess equipment or structures used in animal fighting

fail to comply with any applicable standards of care applicable to most animals

obstruct an inspector or agent

The penalties for animal cruelty are:

up to two years in jail

fines of up to $130,000 against an individual on a first offence, or up to $500,000 against a corporation on a first offence

a lifetime ban on animal ownership

other penalties

Warning: Graphic image below.