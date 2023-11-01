'Bomb threats' target schools in northern and eastern Ont., provincial police say
A series of threats against schools in northern Ontario that started overnight has expanded into the eastern part of the province, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said in an updated news release Wednesday afternoon it is "investigating multiple bomb threats across parts of northern and eastern Ontario."
"The threats targeted multiple schools under multiple school boards and other facilities, demanding payment," OPP said.
"As a precaution, many targeted schools and facilities have been closed while the investigation continues."
At the advice of police, schools from all four boards north of Gogama – serving the Timmins area and surrounding communities -- closed for the day.
There is no evidence of actual devices and none have been found, OPP said.
An announcement about the threat and closure was first made on social media around 7:17 a.m. Nov. 1 by Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivieres in Timmins.
The three other local school boards followed suit shortly after.
Around noon Wednesday, CTV News Ottawa reported schools in the rural French Catholic board of Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO) were evacuated in connection with the threats.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
- Want more local news? Check out the Timmins page
"The public is always encouraged to report any suspicious activity that could be a risk to public safety. Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)."
Parents are encouraged to contact their schools or school boards for more information.
CSCDGR's head office is in Timmins and also has satellite offices in New Liskeard, Kapuskasing and Hearst. It oversees 26 elementary schools and eight high schools.
Emails obtained by CTV News from the Northeastern Catholic District School Board and the District School Board Ontario North East told families their schools will also be closed Wednesday.
"Dear families, All DSB1 schools are closed today, Nov. 1, due to a safety concern," the DSBONE email said.
"Students who are already on buses will be brought to a central public location in each community. Schools will contact families to confirm this location and arrange student pickup. Students will engage in online asynchronous learning for the day. More information will be shared with families as it becomes available. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we prioritize student and staff safety."
The English Catholic school board said in its email to families the closure is under the direction of police.
"All NCDSB schools and the board office are closed due to an emergency situation relating to student and staff safety. The closures were made under the advisement of OPP. Additional information will be shared with students, staff, and families as it becomes available," the NCDSB told CTV News in a social media chat.
"We will be in touch with more information. All schools are closed today, Nov. 1," it said in its email to families.
Guylaine Scherer, a spokesperson for Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l'Ontario, confirmed with CTV News in an email the CSPNE has also closed its school as a result of the safety concern.
CSCDGR said schools will reopen Thursday and provided a copy of a letter from sent home to its families.
CTV has translated the letter from French to English:
"The board received a bomb threat this morning against our schools. We immediately alerted the police forces in our regions and we proceeded with a complete closure of all our schools as a precaution, to ensure the safety of your children and staff. The police confirmed to us that it was the right thing to do.
Later in the day, the police informed us that they believed the threat to be unfounded. The audit of all our schools was therefore able to take place and, now that we are able to confirm that the places are safe, the schools will be open again tomorrow.
Student safety is always our highest priority. This is why we chose to act quickly and decisively this morning. If your child feels anxious due to the events of this morning, do not hesitate to inform your school staff: know that support is available if needed.
I would like to thank you, dear families, for your collaboration and support."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026
New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.
'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.
Cocaine, MDMA linked to growing number of overdose deaths in Canada: StatCan
Stimulant drugs including cocaine, MDMA and multiple types of amphetamines contributed to roughly half of all accidental overdose deaths in Canada from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report by Statistics Canada that also tracked a sharp rise in overdoses.
Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
BREAKING 'Bomb threats' target schools in northern and eastern Ont., provincial police say
A series of threats against schools in northern Ontario that started overnight has expanded into the eastern part of the province, police say.
'Disturbing': Police say vandals left skinned goat heads at 2 homes in Vaughan, Ont.
Police have released video footage showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.
What Justin Timberlake and Sam Asghari did after Britney Spears released her memoir
Britney Spears supporters have been waiting on comment from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her estranged husband Sam Asghari about her new memoir, "The Woman In Me."
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
Barrie
-
Washago, Ont. family targeted with hate-motivated vandalism, threatening letter
A Washago, Ont. couple says they are victims of a hate crime after vandals spray-painted anti-Semitic words on their home and left them a threatening letter.
-
Closing arguments presented in deadly hit-and-run trial
Closing arguments were presented Wednesday at the trial of a Newmarket woman accused in a hit-and-run in Springwater Township in 2018 that claimed the life of 27-year-old Dominik Adamek.
-
Boy, 15, hospitalized after being struck by car crossing street in Barrie on Halloween night
A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Barrie on Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 schools in GTA evacuated due to bomb threats: police
Four schools in the Greater Toronto Area have been evacuated following reports of a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Disturbing': Police say vandals left skinned goat heads at 2 homes in Vaughan, Ont.
Police have released video footage showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.
-
Brampton woman says landlord entered her apartment without proper permission
A woman renting a basement apartment in Brampton says several people have walked into her home unannounced as her landlord tries to sell the unit. But what are her rights as a tenant?
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Majority of Ottawa residents support Lansdowne 2.0 plan, poll for OSEG shows
A majority of Ottawa residents support the Lansdowne 2.0 project, including 50 per cent of residents in the Glebe/Old Ottawa East and Ottawa South, according to a poll by Ekos Research.
-
Rural French Catholic schools in eastern Ontario evacuated after threats across province
There were some frightening moments for students and parents in eastern Ontario Wednesday, after schools in one of the local French Catholic school boards were evacuated over bomb threats.
-
Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.
Kitchener
-
SIU called to investigate stand-off in Six Nations
The Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate after a stand-off between a barricaded person and police in Six Nations of the Grand River.
-
Teen airlifted after being hit by vehicle in Kitchener
A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening.
-
Witness says thieves jumped counter, stole merchandise at Kitchener jewelry store
Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
London
-
Fatal crash Wednesday morning in St. Thomas
Highway 3 was reopened between Wellington Road and Centennial Avenue, as well as the First Avenue on ramp, after being closed for several hours.
-
Grieving father fights for changes to prevent intimate partner violence
Four months after his daughter was killed in a violent incident in a London, Ont. home, a grieving father is calling for legislation to prevent more such tragedies.
-
Human 'biosolid' waste spread on fields in Bruce County
Claude and Sarah Wiggermann have spent their summer and fall frustrated with a pile fertilizer near their Bruce County property. “It’s dried human waste. It’s human waste from industrial and residential places, all across North America,' said Sarah.
Windsor
-
Suspects sought after rash of vehicle thefts in Windsor parking lots
Windsor police are warning residents after a rash of recent auto thefts and Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding the suspects.
-
Stolen Audi recovered by Windsor police, four people arrested
Four people are facing a combined 13 charges after allegedly stealing a car about three weeks ago, Windsor police say.
-
No evidence Wednesday in ongoing terrorism trial in Windsor
The 13-member jury hearing the case against Nathaniel Veltman was not even called to Superior court on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec increases immigration target by 10,000, imposes French requirement for workers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday he would maintain the province's immigration target at 50,000 people a year, but the plan his government released put the figure at least 20 per cent higher.
-
Montreal police make 17 arrests in $5M real estate fraud
Montreal police say they've arrested 17 people in connection with an alleged real estate fraud scheme worth more than $5 million.
-
Higher refund for Quebec bottle and can deposits kicks in
You can now pocket a little more cash when depositing your empty bottles and cans in Quebec: on Wednesday, the refund for most containers rose from five to 10 cents, with a wider variety of cans now accepted.
Atlantic
-
Slippery roads possible as snow continues to fall in Nova Scotia
Steady snow continues to fall for parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday afternoon.
-
Nova Scotia launches health-care app
Nova Scotia has launched a mobile app that will let users book health-care appointments, see expected emergency department wait times, and access vaccination records, among other things.
-
Man dead after pickup truck crashes into ditch: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County.
Winnipeg
-
Semi-truck crash damages tracks; causes train to derail
A crash at a rail crossing in the RM of Springfield damaged the tracks and caused a train to derail on Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg police looking for information on North End homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information after a man was found dead in the city’s North End on Wednesday.
-
Union representing striking MPI workers reaches tentative agreement, vote being held Wednesday
The MPI strike could soon be over. Tuesday evening, the union representing MPI employees said a tentative agreement has been reached and the offer will be presented to its members.
Calgary
-
Calgary police say Pineridge shooting was 'planned and targeted'
Calgary police are continuing to look for suspects in a shooting in Pineridge last week that injured an innocent bystander.
-
Alberta announces reforms to address high premiums for automobile insurance
The Alberta government is promising reforms to reduce high auto insurances costs, but the Official Opposition says the changes are so soft and cosmetic they do little for drivers getting walloped by high premiums.
-
MADD launches Red Ribbon Campaign to discourage impaired driving this holiday season
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) officially launched its Project Red Ribbon Campaign on Wednesday as a way to promote safe and sober driving this holiday season.
Edmonton
-
Stolen vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found, driver still sought
The vehicle involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in north Edmonton Monday night was found a day later, but police are still searching for the driver.
-
Alberta announces reforms to address high premiums for automobile insurance
The Alberta government is promising reforms to reduce high auto insurances costs, but the Official Opposition says the changes are so soft and cosmetic they do little for drivers getting walloped by high premiums.
-
Edmonton to host world ice climbing championships in 2024
Edmonton's Ice District will host the ice climbing world championships in February, the Oilers Entertainment Group and partner Alpine Club of Canada announced Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
College instructor who praised Hamas at Vancouver rally placed on leave
A Vancouver college instructor who made comments celebrating Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel during a pro-Palestinian rally last weekend has been placed on leave from her job.
-
State of emergency declared in Harrison Hot Springs
A state of emergency was declared in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs Wednesday over a threat to the water supply.
-
Trudeau names former B.C. premier Canada's ambassador to Germany
John Horgan, the former premier of British Columbia, has been appointed Canada's next ambassador to Germany.