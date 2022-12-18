Annual Christmas Candy Run and Food Drive hits the streets of Timmins' east end

The Whitney Fire Station's Annual Candy Run and Food Drive returned to its traditional way of celebrating in Timmins’ east end.

The initiative is over 40 years old and takes place on the last Sunday before Christmas, volunteer firefighters with this station go door-to-door to spread some Christmas cheer.

“The best thing is we’re going to be collecting food for the food bank which this year is most important, especially with the inflation and the price of everything going up," said Bill McCord, district fire chief with the Whitney Fire Station.

Justin Rowberry is a volunteer with the South Porcupine Food Bank as well as a volunteer firefighter.

“Even the cost for the food bank is a lot higher than years of past so just them spending the money they have goes less far and with more people in need, young families, seniors it’s just important that we get out and kind of let the community know that they can help their local neighbour," Rowberry said.

The crew told CTV News they are happy to be out cruising the streets again to hand out candy canes to children since COVID had put a wrinkle in this annual tradition for the past two years.

“Santa stayed up in one of our trucks and just threw candies down through a pipe (last year). So we still did very well but not as good as we do when we hit the streets," said McCord.

“This will be my first time going door-to-door, so I’m ecstatic. Nothing wrong with our scenario that we had for the past two years because of COVID but again, you know, getting out and seeing the community engagement, just even, you know, it’s a great training practice going out and about seeing different streets that you may have only gone on once in your lifetime, let alone never," said Montanan Marchiori, a volunteer firefighter.

Despite the early morning fire truck sirens wailing through the neighbourhoods, people also seemed excited to offer up the smiles and will wishes the crew as they were looking forward to seeing them once again.

Organizers said this food drive usually collects around 2,000 pounds of food for the South Porcupine Food Bank.