2 charged in Sioux Lookout murder as number of northern Ont. homicides grow

Two people are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Sioux Lookout woman on Friday as the number of recent homicides in northern Ontario grows.

Provincial police and paramedics were called to an incident in the northwestern town where 40-year-old Adrianna Bottle was pronounced deceased, police said.

Adrianna Bottle was found dead in Sioux Lookout and police have charged two local people with her murder. (Social Media)

As a result, two people from Sioux Lookout – 36-year-old Allen Yerxa and 21-year-old Erin Gray – have been charged with her murder.

Yerxa is also charged with drug trafficking.

"Both accused individuals have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on Aug. 14," OPP said in a news release Monday.

"Investigators do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety in relation to this investigation; however, the OPP reminds members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police."

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No word on Bottle's cause of death.

This news comes after two double homicides in Kirkland Lake in the last two weeks.

Lea Thompson of Kirkland Lake is one of four recent homicide victims in the city in the last two weeks. (Social Media)

Also over the weekend in northwestern Ontario, 48-year-old Andrea Harper was found dead in Sabaskong Bay First Nation. In that case, a warrant has been issued for a 50-year-old local man wanted for aggravated assault.

In June, 47-year-old Ernest Renaud was shot and killed in Kirkland Lake by a Barrie man.

Ernest Renaud, 47, was shot and killed in Kirkland Lake on June 8. (Facebook)

Last fall, three people from Kirkland Lake were charged with murdering 29-year-old Ashley Lafrance.

Ashley Lafrance of Kirkland Lake 2013 (Facebook)

While the number of homicides is growing, there is no indication that any of the cases are connected in any way.