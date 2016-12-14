Live Now:
Canada AM Weekend
Advertisement
The new year is upon us and police are offering reminders about how to stay safe. CTV's Linda Holmes reports.
The Porcupine Health Unit in Timmins teaches people about responsible drinking. CTV's Jessica Gosselin reports.
Plans are in the works to light up the Big Nickel as part of Canada's 150th birthday celebration. CTV's Carrie Trownson.
Timmins business steps up with a surprise for community rink. Kyle Gennings reports.
Sault transit to undergo a rate hike after recently scaling back service. Jairus Patterson reports.
Watch Northern Ontario's #1 newscast with Tony Ryma, Marina Moore & Isaac Cohen
Northern Ontario's only hour lunchtime newscast with Sacha Novack and Brendan Connor
Join Sean Grech for your late-night check on what's happening in Northern Ontario
CTV News Northern Ontario forecasts and current conditions, plus warnings from Environment Canada.
Want to find the lowest prices in Northern Ontario? Everything you need to know right here.
weather
Change city
NFL Sunday will pre-empt
CTV Northern News at Six on Sunday Jan. 1
Join us here, online, for your
Digital Exclusive Newscast
Call us at 1-888-288-8475 or email us
email us
Check if your ticket is a winner here with the latest lottery numbers from Ontario Lottery and Gaming.