SUDBURY -- A staff member at the Bay Street Café in Parry Sound has tested positive for COVID-19, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said Thursday.

"This individual worked on Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bay Street Café located at 22 Bay St., Parry Sound, while awaiting for COVID-19 test results," the health unit said in a news release.

"The individual, who was tested and resides out of district, is an occasional staff member at Bay Street Café. Local contact tracing is underway by the Health Unit."

Concerned members of the public tipped off the health unit about the positive test, the release said, who was able to confirm the situation. Not only did the staffer not self-isolate while awaiting results, the restaurant didn't collect contact information from patrons, as required under Ontario guidelines.

Low risk

However, anyone who was there is considered low risk, as per the Ministry of Health guidelines.

"These individuals are recommended to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, until Sept. 19, and contact the local assessment centre for testing, should symptoms develop," the release said.

Residents are reminded to follow public health protocols, which include self-isolating if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and if you are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

"Restaurants and bars are reminded that they are required to keep a log of patrons for case contact management," the release said. "While we are experiencing very low levels of COVID-19 in our district, the public is encouraged to continue to practise public health measures, including physical distancing, wearing a face covering, washing or sanitizing hands often, not touching your face, and coughing or sneezing into your sleeve."

