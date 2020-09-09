SUDBURY -- If you bought a ticket for Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw in northern Ontario, you might be a winner.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a single-winning ticket sold in Timiskaming/Cochrane District has won the jackpot of $65 million.

The second prize-winning ticket was sold in Peterborough and is worth $208,034.90 and an Encore ticket sold in Brampton is worth $100,000.

You can check your ticket online here or by using the app.

Winners can claim their winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto by making an appointment and following public health safety guidelines.

The next draw is on Friday with an estimated jackpot of $19 million.